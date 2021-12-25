Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $51.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,824 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

