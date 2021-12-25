iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 220,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the period. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.47 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.