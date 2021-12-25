iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.33% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $65,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.47 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

