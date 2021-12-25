iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) Shares Up 0.5%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:IXUS) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.73 and last traded at $70.57. 1,199,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,786,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.63.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.