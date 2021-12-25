iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 81.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

