iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

