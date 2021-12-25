iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after acquiring an additional 912,328 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 116,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.