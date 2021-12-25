iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.24. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.