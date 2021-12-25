iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Cut by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $966,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 68,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $143.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

