iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 202.5% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $137,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.