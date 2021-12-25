iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) is Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s 6th Largest Position

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 2.3% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 1.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $72,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after buying an additional 604,195 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,284,000 after buying an additional 244,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,742,000 after buying an additional 216,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,963,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $65.73 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

