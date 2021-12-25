iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

