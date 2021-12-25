iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.51% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $136.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33.

