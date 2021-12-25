iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 610,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,834,000 after buying an additional 94,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after buying an additional 52,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $205.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

