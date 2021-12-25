iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 473.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,752 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $41,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 353,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 469.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

