iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Hits New 12-Month High at $112.91

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $112.67, with a volume of 116440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day moving average of $106.87.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.