iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

