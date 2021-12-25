IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IZEA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $153,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

