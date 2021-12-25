Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 15,382 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,595,921,000 after buying an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WestRock by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in WestRock by 8.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,329,000 after buying an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WestRock by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,405,000 after buying an additional 264,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

