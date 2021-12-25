Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

