Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after purchasing an additional 708,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,371,000 after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,205,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after purchasing an additional 132,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 42.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

