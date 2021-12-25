Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,836 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 41.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

