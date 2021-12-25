Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $264.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.12 and a 200 day moving average of $254.75.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

