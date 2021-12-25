Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

