Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Epizyme, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Epizyme in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.25) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Epizyme in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

