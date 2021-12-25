JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 570,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,499. JFrog has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 20.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 109.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.