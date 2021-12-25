John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $31,700.00.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,625,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 565,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BurgerFi International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

