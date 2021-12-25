Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 7,835 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

