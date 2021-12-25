Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 7,835 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 222.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
