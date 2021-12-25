JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Hits New 52-Week High at $758.00

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 758 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 757.89 ($10.01), with a volume of 176529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.90).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 732.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 691.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a current ratio of 18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 4.05.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

