JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $276.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $324.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $399.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $356.65.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $235.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 12 month low of $221.72 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.36.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,753,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 158.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

