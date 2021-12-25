JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Link Administration (OTC:LKADF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Link Administration Company Profile

Link Administration Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced administration services. It operates through the following segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services. The Fund Administration segment focuses in the core member and employer administration services, combined with a full range of value-added services.

