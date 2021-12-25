JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lifted by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.4% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $3,785,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $7,136,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $464.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

