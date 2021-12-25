Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kellogg by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,448 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,844,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,577,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 457,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

