Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €787.67 ($885.02).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KER shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($989.89) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($932.58) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($765.17) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

KER opened at €687.00 ($771.91) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($468.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €680.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €697.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

