Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Acquires £69,987.84 in Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Neil Thompson acquired 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,804 ($37.05) per share, with a total value of £69,987.84 ($92,466.43).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,874 ($37.97) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,793.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,800.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Keywords Studios plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,292 ($30.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($44.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36.

KWS has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.94) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Shore Capital upgraded Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,137.20 ($41.45).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

