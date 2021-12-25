Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

