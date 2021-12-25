Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,796,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 178,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Kinder Morgan worth $63,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

