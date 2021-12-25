Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO Sells $523,250.00 in Stock

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:KRG opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 164.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,965.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.