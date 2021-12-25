Kleros (PNK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.60 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. In the last week, Kleros has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $67.98 million and $5.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012040 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003956 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.37 or 0.00413597 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 619,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.