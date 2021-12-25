Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

KKPNY stock remained flat at $$3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 203,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,168. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

