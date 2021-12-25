Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $177.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

