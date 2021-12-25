Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock opened at $561.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $566.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.