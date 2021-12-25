Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,574 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $52.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $41.18 and a one year high of $53.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32.

