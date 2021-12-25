KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 33.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 358,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,381 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 3.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $16,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 635,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,356,000 after buying an additional 391,538 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

