KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) Insider Timothy Ray Knowles Sells 92,266 Shares

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $262,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KULR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KULR shares. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KULR Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

