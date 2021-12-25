KZ Cash Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,623.54 and $11.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012962 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00128452 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.74 or 0.00567864 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000947 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.