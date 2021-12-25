Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) were up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.82. Approximately 235,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,995% from the average daily volume of 11,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIFZF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

