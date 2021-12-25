Lamden Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $792,828.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Lamden has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $792,828.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

