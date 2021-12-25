Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Landos Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jonestrading downgraded Landos Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.97.

Landos Biopharma stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.79. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Equities analysts predict that Landos Biopharma will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,607.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 660.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

