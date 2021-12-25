Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 175,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.65 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.