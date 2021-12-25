Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 175,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $51.65 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.
Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITCI. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.